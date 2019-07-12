Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (SZDEF) Sellers Increased By 1.51% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. VG’s profit would be $7.27 million giving it 107.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.18M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY

DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (OTCMKTS:SZDEF) had an increase of 1.51% in short interest. SZDEF’s SI was 121,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.51% from 119,300 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 242 days are for DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (OTCMKTS:SZDEF)’s short sellers to cover SZDEF’s short positions. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SZDEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dongjiang Environmental: #1 Player In The Fast Growing Chinese Hazardous Waste Treatment Industry – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2017.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the environmental protection industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: Industrial Waste Recycling, Industrial Waste Treatment and Disposal, Municipal Waste Treatment and Disposal, Renewable Energy Utilization, Environmental Engineering and Services, Trading and Others, and Household Appliances Dismantling. It currently has negative earnings. It offers inorganic salts, organic solvents, and basic industrial oils, which are used in animal feeds, agricultural pesticides, wood preservatives, dyes, and pharmaceutical industries.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $14 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 352,386 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 282,318 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Co has 300,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.69 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 12,567 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Svcs Automobile Association holds 456,860 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). West Chester Cap Inc reported 0.42% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 118,937 shares. Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 338 shares. 35,705 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. 75,738 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Lpl Fincl owns 96,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc reported 189,525 shares.

