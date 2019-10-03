Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose While 1492 Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.45M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 1.23 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Asset has 0.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,388 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.14% or 131,697 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,361 shares. 110,739 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 4,695 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,097 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 570,159 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Llc reported 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 107,775 are held by Madison Invest Holdings Incorporated. Mngmt Assocs reported 2,000 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barnett & Communications stated it has 2.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pitcairn has 5,357 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 1,364 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.66% stake.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 22,937 shares to 427,106 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 23,483 shares. Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP holds 1.59 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 2.63M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 3.86 million shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 136,050 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 66,209 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 287,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners Lc holds 20,000 shares. American Group invested in 0.01% or 169,402 shares. 757,429 were reported by Sei Invs Com. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 140,047 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 5.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 208,200 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 5.37% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 27,188 shares.