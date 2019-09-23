Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stock Price Rose While Concourse Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.90 Million Its Position; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Decreased by $645,000 as Stock Rose

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 85,106 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, down from 89,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.07. About 376,689 shares traded or 26.44% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.56 million for 48.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 33,700 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa owns 245,290 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Whittier Co has invested 0.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 355,878 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 49,470 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has 0.09% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Ftb Advsrs has 969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Eqis Mgmt has 3,657 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 138,057 shares. 68 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Services Automobile Association stated it has 8,979 shares.