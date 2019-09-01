Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake Upped by 1492 Capital Management Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Increased Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 75,738 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 12,998 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 36,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adi Limited Liability Corp holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 64,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 189,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 1492 Management Lc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 277,304 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 168,541 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 246,455 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,629 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 38,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,972 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.