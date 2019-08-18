Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Position by $17.00 Million as Stock Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) by $36.22 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 662,155 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 250,000 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 363,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Sa has invested 0.16% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 18,674 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 10,974 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 31,255 shares. 6,210 are owned by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 19,515 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Group Inc holds 54,714 shares. 11,934 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. 12,525 are held by First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 35,460 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 30,240 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company owns 16,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 20,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 6,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

