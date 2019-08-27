Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Its Holding by $17.00 Million; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Srb Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 70,344 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 192,296 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,990 are owned by Concourse Ltd Liability Com. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 167,044 shares. Moreover, James Rech Inc has 0.06% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 84,875 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com accumulated 577,992 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 21,339 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 100 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Prelude Limited Liability Company reported 843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,687 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 84,300 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Lc owns 2,027 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Gru Incorporated owns 186,191 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 0.04% or 5,971 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 228,038 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 13,674 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fdx reported 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Regions Financial Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd stated it has 101,680 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc has 4,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut And Com has 1.14% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,950 shares. Hl Finance Svcs has 36,977 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 513,680 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).