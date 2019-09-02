Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Stake by $534,108

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 176,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, down from 180,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.