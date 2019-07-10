Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Holding; As State Street (STT) Share Value Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased by $11.37 Million Its Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 174,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.75M, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 3.56M shares traded or 21.61% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 2,521 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 106,126 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 828 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 14,055 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 2,455 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 1.29M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N & holds 0.64% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 33,731 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 7,806 shares. 7,197 are owned by Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 92,306 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc accumulated 422 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration stated it has 1.19% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 34,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.1% or 7,490 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares to 26,508 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 24,534 shares. Nomura accumulated 10,324 shares. Int Group Inc Incorporated invested in 167,044 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 409,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 94,576 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 26,426 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 70,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Act Ii Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 503,503 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oppenheimer Company accumulated 37,047 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited accumulated 1.71M shares.