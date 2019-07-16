Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.90 Million; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Valicenti Advisory Services Upped by $722,352 Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 3.68M shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares to 269,488 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,782 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,658 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Regions Fincl accumulated 42,002 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 18,939 shares. 156,139 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 184,023 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 671,839 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 619,465 shares. Hartford Fincl accumulated 225 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 100 shares. United Automobile Association reported 456,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 352,483 were reported by Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 264,700 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,800 shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Social Capital Hedosophia announces $1.5B merger agreement with Virgin Galactic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage: Not Your Legacy Communications Company Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Ny owns 17,007 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 30,620 were accumulated by Aspiriant Lc. M has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,331 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aristotle Cap Llc owns 3.05M shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Wealth has 61,897 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd holds 2.54% or 281,490 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 167,400 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,013 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 508,358 shares stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).