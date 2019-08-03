Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Holder Carlson Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares to 91,796 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,003 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

