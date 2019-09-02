Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.90 Million; Green Square Capital Has Lifted Stake in Centurylink Com (CTL) as Stock Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,834 are held by Numerixs Invest Technology Inc. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 6,668 shares. 404,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Victory Capital reported 12,998 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 486,265 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 19,488 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 282,318 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.03% or 6.58M shares. Portolan Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 842,217 shares. Oppenheimer reported 37,047 shares. Century reported 14,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc has 1.93% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 16,728 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 751,979 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares to 216,892 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,796 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (NYSE:GPK) by 26,741 shares to 37,808 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Index Fund (ACWI).

