Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.83 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 65,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 340,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87M, down from 405,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 86,815 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 65,956 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt holds 2.50M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,015 shares. West Oak Cap Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 25,918 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 17.94M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 36,561 are held by Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Independent Investors has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Polaris Greystone Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 853,457 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 350,073 shares stake. 5.15 million were reported by Swedbank.

