Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position Has Lifted by 1492 Capital Management Llc; Facebook (FB) Holder Tiger Management Has Lifted Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ACCESS TO USER FRIENDS REQUIRES LOGIN REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Citadel Lc reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Co invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 6,347 shares. 82,865 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 486,265 shares. Parametrica Management Limited invested 0.54% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 738,726 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 1.91 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 85,364 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares to 198,972 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,063 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy as Apple & Amazon Face Slowdown – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.