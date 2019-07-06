Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding Maintained by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Its Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holding by $432,220; Stock Price Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 333,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.31M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 3.82M shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 672,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 651,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 551,109 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

