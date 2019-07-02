Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding Held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Cut by $378,000

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,145 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 55,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate holds 0.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 7,175 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Calamos Lc reported 60,469 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Iberiabank reported 35,008 shares. Srb accumulated 0.07% or 3,858 shares. Jcic Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 3.23M shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 99,846 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 4,958 were reported by Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated. Auxier Asset holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,108 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 42,435 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,350 shares. Moreover, Sol Cap has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,518 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt holds 25,600 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 1,898 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 37,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 23,483 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 246,455 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Argent Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 75,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 82,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 456,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 22,884 are owned by Laurion Cap Mgmt L P. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). D E Shaw & Communication holds 52,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,668 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 3.72M are held by J Goldman And Lp. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,800 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares to 83 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,223 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.27 million activity.