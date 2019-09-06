Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding Held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp; As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Upped Its Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.93M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 29,052 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 382,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.08M, up from 353,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20,575 shares to 309,167 shares, valued at $82.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,189 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,448 are held by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs reported 64,062 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. 8,899 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grassi Management holds 1.39% or 76,327 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc accumulated 9.04M shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 47,564 shares. Sather Finance accumulated 2,850 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has invested 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 161,170 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd owns 1,765 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 0.56% or 20,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 64,288 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 646,714 shares stake. American Century holds 14,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 216 shares. 10,453 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Adi Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 64,000 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. 1.81 million were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 293,500 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd has 62 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,738 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 38,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 338 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).