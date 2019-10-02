Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Pdt Partners Has Upped Holding by $770,209 as Stock Rose; Bares Capital Management Cut Ansys (ANSS) Position by $3.24 Million

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 70,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 603,197 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83M, up from 533,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 184,734 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 141,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 157,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 19,059 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16,103 shares to 78,872 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,600 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.19% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 73,700 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 14,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 478,474 shares. Aristeia Capital Lc accumulated 0.08% or 147,400 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 643,606 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 47 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.17% or 3.46M shares. Symphony Asset accumulated 0.21% or 88,400 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2.63M shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 208,078 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 0.07% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First LP stated it has 0.18% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 79,658 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Vonage Stock Popped 12% This Morning – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage at 10-month high after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 53.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,003 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $376.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 59,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 127,431 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 42,083 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 11,970 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 8,839 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.13% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Zacks Management, Illinois-based fund reported 41,075 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 9,688 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd invested 0.41% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Parkside Natl Bank & invested in 854 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Connable Office Inc reported 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The North Dakota-based Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.16% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,352 shares. Capital Fund invested in 0.13% or 69,509 shares.