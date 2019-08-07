Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 486,030 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.38; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company's stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 2.11 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com" on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Seeking Alpha" on March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 6.58M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.71 million shares. 73,409 are owned by Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.32M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 149,139 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 10,453 shares. Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bessemer Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 264,700 shares. 6,004 were reported by Gp One Trading Lp. Ls Advsrs owns 6,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ancora Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 293,500 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares to 6,718 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).