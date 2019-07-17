Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Position; Banc Of California (BANC) Stock Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 14,708 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 1.40M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares to 6,718 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.66M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings In by 40,858 shares to 368,538 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).