Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Its Holding by $384,900; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Price Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 2.04 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm has 0.14% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 646,714 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 100 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 211,485 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.06% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 2.90M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 337 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 6,668 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 140,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 8.79 million shares. The Maryland-based Profund Lc has invested 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 26,659 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,718 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,937 shares to 60,765 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,060 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).