Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder 1492 Capital Management Upped Position; Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position as Market Value Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 20,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.64M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 1.21 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 1.85M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Argent Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 300,225 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 5.01M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 161,863 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 1.15 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 216 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 143,651 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 14,476 shares stake. 12,383 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 353,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 151,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 37,047 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.03% or 26,659 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 184,023 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma holds 454,144 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Vonage Partners with transcosmos research and development, Inc. to Provide Authentication, Messaging, and Development Support APIs in the Japanese Market – GuruFocus.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VvAA Groep BV to transform service experience and performance with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares to 30,946 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,782 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $242.97M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 39,574 shares to 389,532 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 88,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust reported 188,723 shares stake. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 24,831 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 246,544 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 0.11% or 4,233 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.46 million shares. 17,600 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. 150 are held by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn. Third Point Limited Liability Company owns 21.00 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 1.15 million shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.17% or 306,393 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Van Eck Corp has 0.26% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 223,074 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 48,457 shares.