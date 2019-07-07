Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder 1492 Capital Management Raised Its Position; Cms Energy (CMS) Share Price Rose While Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.26 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 77,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.34M, down from 911,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 1.31 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual; 06/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Burgess on CMS Action to Put Patients at Center of Health Care System; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Response – (3/9/2018); 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information; 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 10/05/2018 – REALWIRE/Storit Limited (Holding Company of CMS Distribution)announces results for the year ended 31st December, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 3.71M shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 130,262 shares to 479,369 shares, valued at $45.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 10,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumers Energy Starts New Era for Renewable Energy in Michigan with Approval of Clean Energy Plan – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 80 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 378,121 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisors Ltd Liability reported 7,053 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 43 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 25,884 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.03% or 235,494 shares. 300 are owned by Jnba Financial Advsr.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $141.88M for 29.36 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares to 30,946 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 36,808 shares stake. 41,834 are owned by Numerixs Investment. 500,000 are owned by Heartland Advsr. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.32M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 184,023 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 409,785 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 1,425 shares. 167,044 are owned by Amer Intl Gru. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Federated Pa holds 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 1.67M shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 470,820 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 671,839 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 19,554 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 129,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Inc stated it has 264,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vonage and Pulsara Partner to Enable Mobile Telehealth Capabilities – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage +6.9% as Stephens sees ‘mispriced’ stock after decline – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.