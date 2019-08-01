Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; Cryolife Has 1.17 Sentiment

Cryolife Inc (CRY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 63 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 54 reduced and sold their holdings in Cryolife Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 25.58 million shares, down from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cryolife Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 45 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 11,777 shares traded. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) has risen 20.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 14/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – ANNOUNCES THE SIGNATURE OF AN ACT OF ENGAGEMENT BY THE FRENCH ARMY FOR THE ACQUISITION OF DRONES AND THE TRAINING OF TELEPILOTS; 03/05/2018 – VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL AG CONG.DE – CONTINENTAL AND CITC ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR PRODUCTION OF 48-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEMS; 25/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400 Amp 600 Volt Rated 50 Foot 1/0 THHN Cord; 07/03/2018 – Volt Information Sciences 1Q Rev $253.3M; 14/05/2018 – Linda Perneau Appointed Pres of Volt Workforce Solutions; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ONE OF ITS DISTRIBUTORS; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 04/04/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Location

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $95.88 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $65,400 activity. $41,900 worth of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) was bought by URSANER ARNOLD. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $23,500 was bought by Tomkins Paul.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 7.08% less from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 112,066 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 7,606 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 20,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Punch Associate Incorporated stated it has 785,500 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 17,954 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 63,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 15,050 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI).

More notable recent Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Volt Information Sciences (VISI) Presents At Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) CEO Linda Perneau on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Volt Information Sciences Looks Set Up For Disappointment Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Into Its Turnaround, Volt Information Sciences Has A Lot Of Work Left To Do – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 1.41% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. for 57,444 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 268,215 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 329,539 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,512 shares.

More notable recent CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CryoLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CryoLife (CRY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CryoLife, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CryoLife, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CRY) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CryoLife Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.