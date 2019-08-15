Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Contrasting side by side

Both Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) are each other’s competitor in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -1.08 0.00 ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Volt Information Sciences Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7% ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Volt Information Sciences Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Volt Information Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShiftPixy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volt Information Sciences Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 5.9%. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49% ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 113.49% stronger performance while ShiftPixy Inc. has -71.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences Inc. beats ShiftPixy Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.