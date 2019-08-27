Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Volt Information Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.60% -9.70% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Volt Information Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Volt Information Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 68.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Volt Information Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Volt Information Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Volt Information Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that Volt Information Sciences Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Volt Information Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.