Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Comparing side by side

Both Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) compete on a level playing field in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -1.20 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 35 0.76 N/A 2.63 12.63

Table 1 demonstrates Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46% -10.3% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Volt Information Sciences Inc. Its rival Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Volt Information Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s potential upside is 35.39% and its average price target is $39.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volt Information Sciences Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 94.4%. Insiders held 4.1% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. -3.59% -14% 5.13% 41.91% 53.57% 100% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -3.63% -18.97% -0.96% -5.25% -12.57% 6.38%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats Volt Information Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.