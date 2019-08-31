Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Centene (CNC) Holding

Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 30,680 shares traded. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) has risen 20.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 3; 03/05/2018 – VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018; 25/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400 Amp 600 Volt Rated 50 Foot 1/0 THHN Cord; 18/04/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ YUTIQ™ for Posterior Segment Uveitis to be Presented at the 2018 Association for Research in Visi; 07/03/2018 – Volt Information Sciences 1Q Rev $253.3M; 07/03/2018 – VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 24/04/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA SAYS EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT SIGNED LAST MARCH BETWEEN DRONE VOLT AND PROSIC; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER FROM E1 GROUP TO E2 GROUP ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Locations

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 95.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 37,480 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 76,658 shares with $4.07M value, up from 39,178 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $67.67 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $65,400 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by URSANER ARNOLD, worth $41,900 on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, April 9 the insider Tomkins Paul bought $23,500.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $65,400 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by URSANER ARNOLD, worth $41,900 on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, April 9 the insider Tomkins Paul bought $23,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) stake by 1,975 shares to 54,169 valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,472 shares and now owns 56,115 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was made by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.