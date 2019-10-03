Voloridge Investment Management Upped Epr Pptys (EPR) Holding by $858,696; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Maintained by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52 million, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 99.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 442,948 shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32,929 shares to 12,829 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 59,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,284 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49,986 shares to 300,602 shares, valued at $34.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).