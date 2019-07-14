Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $39.35 Million as Share Value Rose; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $28.17 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.43 million, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 992,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 531,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,493 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 550,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. The insider McDonald Scott sold $1.02M.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 3,898 shares to 185,606 shares, valued at $10.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer’s 25th Annual Cost of Living Survey Finds Cities in Asia Most Expensive Locations for Employees Working Abroad – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on January 31 to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Secondary Offering Will Eliminate 2 of Its Top Holders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa has 3,017 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,494 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 0.45% or 20,591 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 19,722 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 259 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc accumulated 7,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bainco Interest Investors reported 118,796 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 623,692 shares. Fiduciary has 12,598 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.45M shares. Qci Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 556 shares. Artisan Partners Lp accumulated 7.16 million shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 73,242 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $5.01 million were sold by Varma Vivek C. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,582 shares to 62,362 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 75,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.