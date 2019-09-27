Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $17.73 Million; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $835,800

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 322,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 40,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 362,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 9.13M shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company's stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 323,768 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.81 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams Incorporated reported 6,321 shares. Markston Intll Llc holds 109,706 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 9,877 shares. City Company Fl invested in 16,749 shares. M Holdg holds 0.29% or 15,448 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 266,162 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 11,990 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc reported 6,036 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com stated it has 438,773 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc owns 6,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 299,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 2.86 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 74,111 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Leavell Investment Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 55,404 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 121,491 shares to 126,746 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 35,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd reported 633,240 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,751 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 8,412 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 14,068 shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.64% or 195,888 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 503,856 shares. Atria Lc holds 0.15% or 100,190 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 13,333 shares. Qs Invsts invested in 0.02% or 48,600 shares. 7,323 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Vanguard Grp owns 10.10 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Partners reported 0.11% stake. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com has 3.77 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 1.16 million shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).