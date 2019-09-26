Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $9.29 Million; As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Cut by $516,000 Its Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 71.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 12,829 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 45,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.49M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.71 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) & WellCare (WCG) Report Joint Agreement to Sell Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans to Anthem Inc. (ANTM) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 114,531 shares to 268,387 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – CSRwire.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sun Life holds 174 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management owns 4.29% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 491,193 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 33,027 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Victory Management has invested 0.33% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 719 are owned by Motco. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 5,751 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 107,496 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 349,633 shares. Gradient Investments Limited holds 51 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.03% or 495,631 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 31,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.