Voloridge Investment Management Stake in Stamps Com (STMP) Boosted by $1.43 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Decreased Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding by $379,800 as Stock Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 43,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 26,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 244,271 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 2.02M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.