Voloridge Investment Management Stake In Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Was Boosted; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Increased Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Valuation Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 606,036 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 1.83 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication accumulated 7,040 shares. 122 are held by Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Com. 6,850 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability. Cibc World Markets has 67,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ci Invs stated it has 908,800 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 124,800 shares. 45,664 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Co. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 1.14 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 238,000 shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 612 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 10,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,123 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $266.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 15,595 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,618 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Millennium has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 19,081 shares. New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Comml Bank accumulated 0.14% or 12,618 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 60,000 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated owns 6,688 shares. 28,857 are held by Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co. Fisher Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 70,588 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 15,527 shares. Connable Office holds 0.34% or 11,461 shares in its portfolio. York Capital Mngmt Advisors Ltd invested in 213,268 shares.