Voloridge Investment Management Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Upped by $425,678; As Dover (DOV) Shares Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Position by $418,872

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 609,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 614,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.06 million shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 23,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 19,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75 million shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI)

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $216.99M for 15.55 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 94,438 shares to 805,535 shares, valued at $35.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 32,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 4,159 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 54,571 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 15,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 98,902 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 1,786 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fdx, California-based fund reported 2,241 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 79 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,740 shares stake. Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miller Inv Lp has 0.44% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

