Voloridge Investment Management Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Booking Holdings (CLH) Stock Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $15.65 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 23,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 19,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.16. About 1.07M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (CLH) by 61.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,629 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 14,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Booking Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 135,824 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 10,234 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 31,757 shares. Asset One holds 20,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 523,776 shares. The New York-based Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.82% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Principal Financial Gru holds 224,684 shares. Mesirow has invested 1.7% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,958 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 62,542 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 125,372 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 4,107 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 40,012 shares in its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11,682 shares to 17,532 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jeld Wen Holding Inc by 71,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.34 million for 24.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Lc accumulated 1,715 shares. Lee Danner & Bass owns 5,940 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,600 are owned by Fiera Cap. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 2,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 17,620 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 421,896 shares. Randolph Company holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 104,970 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 23,590 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 29 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 192,468 shares. Rampart Invest Management Com Ltd Liability Com holds 6,164 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 23,354 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14,797 shares to 48,338 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 16,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,417 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

