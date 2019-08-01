Voloridge Investment Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Has Upped by $17.95 Million; Manikay Partners Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2666.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 271,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 282,107 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83M, up from 10,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 7.84M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte holds 3.04% or 373,816 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 40,626 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 7,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 46,216 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Limited reported 3.88% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tru Of Vermont holds 62 shares. Andra Ap invested in 78,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.84% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 21,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.55% or 26,090 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Incorporated has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Prudential Fin reported 835,240 shares. accumulated 51,553 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,974 shares to 65,095 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 60,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,202 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,084 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co has 3.25M shares. 38,544 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Service Ltd Company. Bb&T Securities has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 62,359 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company invested 1.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 21,719 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 91,180 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Cap Ww holds 0.72% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 44.71 million shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Greatmark Invest Prtn accumulated 29,560 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3,691 shares in its portfolio.