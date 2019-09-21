Voloridge Investment Management Raised Nice LTD (NICE) Stake by $705,160 as Market Value Rose; Bollard Group Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 65,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 33.52 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 billion, down from 33.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 7.65 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 9,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sageworth holds 1,085 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 1.85% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 269,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.15 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 813,480 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Orbimed reported 4.49% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.13% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). United Automobile Association has invested 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 443,274 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company reported 396,000 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35,164 shares to 424,891 shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.31 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,287 shares to 37,891 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 214,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,021 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

