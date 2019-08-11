Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Sony (SNE) Holding by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shares Rose While Park West Asset Management Raised Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 155,292 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 118.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 36,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 66,766 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 30,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 419,687 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 14/04/2018 – Sony to launch space business; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 SEMICONDUCTOR OP. GOAL 160B YEN TO 200B YEN; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 40,782 shares to 18,897 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 14,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,374 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares to 19,805 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 105,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call).

