Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Position in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII); Winfield Associates Increased Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) as Valuation Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 103.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 10,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 9,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 14,195 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 157,044 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 14,145 shares to 52,526 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 18,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 33,008 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 4,479 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 50,588 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Cap Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 240,500 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 190 shares. 2,462 were accumulated by Blair William Co Il. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 389,433 were reported by Invesco Limited. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 44,325 shares. 5,506 were accumulated by Wills Group Inc. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 4,000 shares.