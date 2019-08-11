Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Its W & T Offshore (WTI) Position by $442,638; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Increased Stake by $365,276

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 191.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 73,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 112,373 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 1.88 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $69,750 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by KROHN TRACY W on Wednesday, July 10. Ghauri Shahid also bought $24,600 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, August 6. Stanley B Frank had bought 10,000 shares worth $65,070. 10,000 shares were bought by KATZ STUART B, worth $51,000 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 28,257 shares. Moreover, Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% or 611,213 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 10,340 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Columbia Pacific Ltd Company reported 8.4% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). The New Jersey-based Systematic Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 217,037 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 179,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 266,621 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Euclidean Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 24,200 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.04% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 78,319 shares to 90,950 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 42,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,981 shares to 108,869 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).