Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $1.74 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Teton Advisors Holding in Park Ohio Hldgs Com (PKOH) Has Boosted by $438,400

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (PKOH) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,431 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 195,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 5,898 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,197 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 198,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.29 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 10,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,900 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital invested in 75,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has 66,710 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 551 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 45,848 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 2,973 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 47,700 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 7,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 40,973 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares to 226,000 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 233,762 shares. Vanguard has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 45.52M shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com stated it has 463,563 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 9,271 shares. Mariner has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,297 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% or 34,889 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0% or 200 shares. Finemark Bank And Tru holds 18,124 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Prudential Public Limited has 0.29% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.98M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested in 362 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 16.39 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 75,031 shares. North Star Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26,144 shares to 8,514 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,909 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).