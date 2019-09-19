Voloridge Investment Management Increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 22.30% above currents $24.26 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. See American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) stake by 83.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 182,004 shares as Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 399,059 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 217,055 last quarter. Endo Intl Plc now has $808.22M valuation. The stock decreased 7.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 5.98 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – ENDO REPORTS DATA FROM PHASE 2B COLLAGENASE STUDY FOR CELLULITE; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q REV. $701M, EST. $691.9M; 17/04/2018 – Endo Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes American Equity (AEL) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 54,746 were reported by James Invest Research. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 11,300 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 71,400 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,030 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 117,973 shares. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.06% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 26,813 shares. Amp Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Eagle Boston Mngmt reported 0.61% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 14,635 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 886,673 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp holds 28,680 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 11 shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 122,172 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55

Among 6 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Endo International has $13 highest and $300 lowest target. $7’s average target is 96.08% above currents $3.57 stock price. Endo International had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, July 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $600 target. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). State Street has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.41M shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 906,698 shares stake. 880,000 were reported by Chou Assocs Mgmt. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.02% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,591 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 312,262 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 399,059 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Comerica Comml Bank holds 189,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.