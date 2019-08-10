Voloridge Investment Management Increased By $1.41 Million Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position; New Jersey Resources Has 1.22 Sentiment

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 106 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 87 sold and trimmed equity positions in New Jersey Resources Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 57.87 million shares, down from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New Jersey Resources Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) stake by 207.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 26,078 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 38,662 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 12,584 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc now has $2.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 212,042 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation for 143,614 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 76,500 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. has 1.01% invested in the company for 30,328 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 271,634 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 31.43 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 399,701 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity. CARGILL C KEITH had bought 3,000 shares worth $176,490 on Thursday, May 23.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Roku Inc stake by 227,653 shares to 407,812 valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 59,919 shares and now owns 19,482 shares. Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 152,864 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. 345,000 were reported by Spindletop Capital Ltd Co. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 68,991 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 293,472 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited reported 164,205 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 17,605 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,100 shares. Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 273,344 shares. 11,676 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 2,575 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stephens.