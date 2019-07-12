Voloridge Investment Management Holding in Take (TTWO) Raised by $3.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 105,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 274,839 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 380,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 110,665 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 1730.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 1.61 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 46,456 shares to 12,313 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 76,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,036 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).