Voloridge Investment Management Holding In Ringcentral (RNG) Was Has Boosted; Tekne Capital Management Increased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 138.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 24,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 42,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 17,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 605,071 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com holds 0.01% or 85,176 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 3,042 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 11 shares. G2 Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 105,099 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 170,842 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.86% or 238,300 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 506,186 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 20,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 215,955 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 359 were reported by Assetmark. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 48,949 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 5,171 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13,670 shares to 14,207 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 15,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,382 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

