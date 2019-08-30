Voloridge Investment Management Has Upped Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake By $1.83 Million; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 126.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 70,376 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 126,028 shares with $3.33 million value, up from 55,652 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 525,523 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 6.14% above currents $31.28 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Bank of America. See Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $35.0000 39.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 35.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All Bets Are Off With AMD Stock – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Lc holds 0.03% or 15,080 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 55,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.17% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 737,774 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Korea has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,472 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 45 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 400 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.23% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited holds 30,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 1.59 million shares. American Group Inc Incorporated holds 398,756 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Llc, a California-based fund reported 448,821 shares. Herald Invest reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tower (Trc) accumulated 23,299 shares.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 26.43M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Regular Eye-training With a Mobile Device on Adult Patients With AMD (ETAMD); 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.23 billion. The Company’s primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit , chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It has a 172.82 P/E ratio. The firm provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 24.46% above currents $27.72 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited accumulated 96,636 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 256,942 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt has invested 2.91% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Da Davidson Company has 12,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proxima Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 253,481 shares. Cibc Markets has 21,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0% or 15,918 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 71,312 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 66,425 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 31,132 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 109,255 shares to 115,384 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 6,103 shares and now owns 125,521 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) was reduced too.