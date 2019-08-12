Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $2.31 Million; Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) as Valuation Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 22,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 38,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 940,637 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 158,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.23 million, up from 7.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 450,534 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares to 8.92 million shares, valued at $459.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,853 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 22.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 73,773 shares to 112,373 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 46,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).