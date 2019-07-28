Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Rose; Millennium Management Maintains Holding in Parsley Energy (PE)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 25,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,992 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 138,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 576.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 8.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.17 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.37 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.13 million shares to 371,789 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 138,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,645 shares to 5,255 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 271,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

