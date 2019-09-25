Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Fiera Capital Has Cut by $1.79 Million Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 10,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 875,608 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.96 million, down from 885,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 17,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 36,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 54,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 465,763 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Com owns 2,751 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Adage Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 1.81 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Group stated it has 460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 4.76% or 345,544 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 129,066 shares. Sequent Asset Management Lc, Texas-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.3% or 102,090 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 80,985 shares. The North Carolina-based Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,603 are owned by Verity Asset Mgmt. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 46,525 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,910 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13,300 shares to 57,400 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 437,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8,653 shares to 15,060 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.