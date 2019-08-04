Voloridge Investment Management Has Raised Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake by $1.83 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Maintains Position in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 542,773 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 126.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 70,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 126,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 55,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.41M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). D E Shaw & invested 0.15% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jw Asset Management Lc owns 270,775 shares. Opaleye Mgmt invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 226,881 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Growth Lp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 205,000 shares. Ajo LP owns 539,645 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.02 million shares. 2.20 million are held by Jennison Assoc Ltd. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 12,306 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd has 193,063 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Lc holds 116,025 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 57,655 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 21,706 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 87,886 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,521 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 208,950 shares. 35,738 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,439 shares. Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 33,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 388 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,800 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 3,962 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 67,850 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Voya Investment Llc has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

